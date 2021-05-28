Twins: OF Byron Buxton is still working on his running progression as he rehabs a right hip strain. There is no timetable for a rehab assignment. ... OF Max Kepler was out of the lineup as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Baldelli said he’s picking spots to use Kepler in a limited fashion in hopes of avoiding the injured list. ... RHP Kenta Maeda (right adductor strain) was scheduled to throw a light bullpen session on Friday. Baldelli said it’s still possible Maeda could return around the two-week mark after going on the injured list on May 23.