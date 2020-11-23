Alderson said Monday he will have a greater role in baseball operations than originally planned. He told Luis Rojas he will return for a second season as manager.
Alderson turned 72 on Sunday. He was the Mets’ general manager from October 2010 until he left in July 2018 following a recurrence of cancer.
___
