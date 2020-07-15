Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.
The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.
Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.
