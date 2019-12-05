NEW YORK — Outfielder Jake Marisnickhas been acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros for two prospects -- left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. Marisnick is an excellent defender with speed but a weak hitter. He could play center field and allow the Mets to use Brandon Nimmo primarily in left. Michael Conforto figures to get most of the starts in right. Juan Lagares played 125 games in center for New York last season and became a free agent. The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season.NEW YORK — Outfielder Jake Marisnick was acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros on Thursday for two prospects -- left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona.