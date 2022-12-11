Mets add latest pricey arm, land Japanese ace Senga for $75M

NEW YORK — Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
On Saturday, the Mets completed a $162 million, eight-year contract to bring back free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo. New York also finalized deals with free agent pitchers Verlander, José Quintana and David Robertson in the past few days, after re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to a $102 million, five-year deal last month.
