The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.24.
The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.19 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jacob deGrom: (back tightness), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
___
