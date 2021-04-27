He announced his retirement on Twitter, saying he looked forward to sleeping in his own bed, giving up the routine of icing his arm and “being a better father, husband, brother, son, friend to the many people I’ve neglected in pursuit of my dream.”
Blevins was a 17th-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2004 and debuted in the majors with Oakland in 2007. He was with the A’s through 2013, compiling a 3.30 ERA. After struggling in 2014 with Washington, he ended up with the Mets, where he had two of his best seasons in 2016 and ‘17.
He finishes his career 30-13 with a 3.54 ERA and seven saves in 609 games.
Engaging and funny on social media and in person, Blevins was a fan favorite in Queens.
“I’ll see you guys at Citi Field tomorrow,” he wrote. “Bringing my family to a ball game. Gonna have a beer and a hotdog and watch the @Mets. I’ve always been a fan first.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports