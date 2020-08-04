Robinson Canó had three RBIs before leaving the game himself — one of three New York infielders who went down with injuries.

Wilson Ramos added a two-run homer for the Mets, who avoided a four-game sweep and ended Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

Travis d’Arnaud homered off deGrom in the fifth.

DeGrom (1-0) turned in another sterling effort. He threw 104 pitches.

When Davis grounded the ball toward first baseman Freddie Freeman, Soroka broke in that direction to cover the bag if necessary — only to go down on his first step off the mound.

Soroka (0-1) allowed three hits, walked four and wound up being charged with four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings, the second-shortest stint of his career.

The Mets had injury concerns, too. Jeff McNeil was scratched just before the first pitch, and Canó left the game a couple of innings after shortstop Amed Rosario hobbled off the field.

YANKEES 6, PHILLIES 3

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole won his debut in Yankee pinstripes for his 19th consecutive regular-season victory, leading New York past Philadelphia.

DJ LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first with a home run off Jake Arrieta (0-1), who made his first appearance since surgery last August to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

After Jay Bruce tied the score with a home run off Cole in the third, Brett Gardner led off the bottom half with a drive down the left-field wall for the first over-the-wall, opposite-field home run of his big league career. Aaron Hicks added an RBI double later in the inning for a 3-1 lead, and Gio Urshela blew open the game with a three-run homer in the sixth on a changeup from Deolis Guerra that landed in the visitors’ bullpen in left-center.

Cole (3-0) allowed one run and five hits, struck out four and walked one on 91 pitches. He left after a 1-hour, 7-minute rain delay ahead of the seventh.

New York improved to 8-1 for the third time after 1988 and 2003. The major league-best Yankees have won seven straight.

Aaron Judge was 2 for 4 with a double, ending his career-best streak of five games with home runs.

Arrieta gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

ROCKIES 7, GIANTS 6

DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit his first homer of the season to ignite a five-run sixth inning and Colorado matched its best start in franchise history by beating San Francisco.

The Rockies are 7-2 for the fifth time in team history. They also had that mark in 1995, ’97, 2011 and ’15.

Trailing 4-1 in the sixth, Arenado lined a two-run homer to left off Johnny Cueto. The breakout inning also included an RBI single from Matt Kemp and a go-ahead single from David Dahl that also brought in another run on right fielder Alex Dickerson’s errant throw. Chris Owings added an insurance run with a solo homer in the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Jairo Diaz got the final out to earn his second save.

Mike Yastrzemski, Chadwick Tromp and Dickerson went deep for the Giants. Wandy Peralta (1-1) took the loss in relief after allowing three runs, two earned.

REDS 3, INDIANS 2

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hit a two-run, go-ahead homer, Nick Castellanos also connected and Cincinnati beat Cleveland.

Sonny Gray (3-0) shook off a tough start to complete six strong innings, and Cincinnati ended a six-game home losing streak against their in-state rival.

Votto snapped an 0-for-11 skid when he followed Shogo Akiyama’s leadoff single in the sixth with a no-doubt shot off Zach Plesac (0-1).

Indians manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game and the first of four straight Reds-Indians games while dealing with a gastrointestinal condition not believed to be connected to COVID-19. First base and catching coach Sandy Alomar managed.

Francisco Lindor’ hits his third home run of the season.

Gray allowed four hits and two runs, one earned, with two walks and eight strikeouts.

TWINS 5, PIRATES 4

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a victory over Pittsburgh Pirates for its fourth straight win.

Cruz, who knocked in two runs to raise his season total to 14 RBIs, drove a pitch from Pirates reliever and former Twins draft pick Nick Burdi (0-1) over the head of center fielder Cole Tucker with runners at second and third and one out.

The Pirates (2-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game and have the worst record in the major leagues, put a runner on against Twins closer Taylor Rogers (1-0) but were unable to convert.

Tucker homered on the first pitch of the night while batting leadoff for the first time in his career for the Pirates, who squandered a 4-0 lead.

CUBS 2, ROYALS 0

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping Chicago beat Kansas City for its fourth consecutive win.

Javier Báez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2016. Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment.

Mills (2-0) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three on a wet, windy night at Wrigley Field.

Kansas City wasted a solid performance by Danny Duffy (0-2), who pitched six innings of one-run ball. The Royals finished with five hits in their fourth straight loss.

Bryant connected for his first homer of the season in the seventh, hitting a drive to center off Ian Kennedy. Casey Sadler then got the first two outs of the eighth for Chicago before Rowan Wick finished for his second save.

