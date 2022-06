Mets blow out Nationals again for 5th straight win

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — Mark Canha led off with the first of his four hits, Starling Marte followed with a homer against Patrick Corbin and the New York Mets rolled from there, totaling 17 hits in a 10-0 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The NL East-leading Mets have won a season-best five straight, all during this six-game homestand, which ends Wednesday against the Nats. They have at least 16 hits in consecutive games for the second time in a week.

Jeff McNeil had three hits, Eduardo Escobar homered, Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to nine games and every Mets starter had at least one knock as New York followed a 13-5 thrashing against Washington with another laugher.

Trevor Williams (1-3) pitched five shutout innings against a Nationals lineup missing Nelson Cruz, who sat out with a left ankle contusion. Williams got his first victory as a Met after being acquired last July.

Corbin (1-8) allowed seven runs and 12 hits, the last a screaming comebacker by Tomás Nido that knocked over the pitcher like Charlie Brown. Corbin appeared OK, but manager Dave Martinez promptly pulled him anyway. The left-hander completed 4 1/3 innings, and his ERA rose to 6.96. The Nats had six hits, three by Dee Strange-Gordon.

REDS 2, RED SOX 1

BOSTON — Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, and Cincinnati got its first victory at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series.

Joey Votto twice doubled off the top of the outfield wall — once to left, once to right and each perhaps an inch from a home run — and Cincinnati scored both runs on Boston throwing errors.

Rafael Devers had the only hit off Castillo (2-2), who walked three before leaving with a 1-0 lead after six.

Tony Santillan, the fourth Reds pitcher, entered a one-hit shutout in the ninth and gave up a single to Kiké Hernández and a double to Devers. After J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts were retired, Alex Verdugo hit a chopper that Votto couldn’t handle at first, allowing one run to score on the single. Santillan then struck out Trevor Story to earn his fourth save.

Michael Wacha (3-1) retired the first 12 batters before Votto’s double to right-center. Wacha allowed zero earned runs and three hits and struck out three.

YANKEES 9, ANGELS 1

NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard was rocked in his return to New York, giving up Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in a four-run first inning that propelled the Yankees over reeling Los Angeles.

Starting a high-profile three-game series against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout & Co., New York improved the American League’s best record to 34-14 and sent the Angels (27-23) to their season-worst sixth straight loss. Jordan Montgomery (1-1) pitched four-hit ball for seven innings, allowing Luis Rengifo’s seventh-inning homer on a hanging curveball.

Aaron Judge, the 6-foot-7 All-Star, helped out with his glove, jumping to get his glove above the 8-foot-5 center-field wall to deny Ohtani a possible home run in the first.

Syndergaard (4-3) got just one swinging strike among 45 pitches, averaging 94 mph with his fastball. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk, his ERA rising from 3.08 to 4.02.

Jose Trevino also homered for the Yankees and tied a career high with three hits.

RANGERS 3, RAYS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas — Martín Pérez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97 mph liner off his right leg, lowering his majors-leading ERA with seven scoreless innings in Texas’ victory over Tampa Bay.

Corey Seager homered for Texas’ first hit in the fourth inning, with Adolis García adding a two-run shot two batters later as the Rangers won for the first sixth time in seven games and reached .500 (24-24) for the first time this season.

Pérez (4-2) needed a few minutes to recover after Taylor Walls’ scorching infield single in the second. The left-hander stayed in, got Vidal Bruján to fly out with two runners on and pitched five perfect innings from there. The 31-year-old Pérez extended the longest active streak in the majors without allowing a homer to 66 1/3 innings. He also dropped his ERA to 1.42, striking out five with no walks.

John King pitched a perfect eighth, and Joe Barlow did the same in the ninth for his ninth save as the Rangers retired the final 22 batters.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) gave up six hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

TWINS 8, TIGERS 2, 1ST GAME

TIGERS 4, TWINS 0, 2ND GAME

DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as Detroit, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat Minnesota to split a doubleheader.

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens saw his 26-year-old son go 0 for 3, striking out twice and drawing a walk. Flawless in the field at second base, Kody Clemens handled a grounder for the final out of the game.

Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help the Twins win the first game.

In the second game, Schoop hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a two-run single off second baseman Jorge Polanco’s glove.

Reliever Wily Peralta (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Five Tigers pitchers combined on the three-hit shutout. Minnesota starter Cole Sands (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in four innings.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) was the winner in the first game, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Rony Garcia (0-1) allowed six runs and seven hits in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 5

TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers and Toronto extended its winning streak to six with a victory over Chicago.

Kevin Gausman (5-3) pitched five innings to win his second straight start, getting five strikeouts while allowing three runs, six hits and one walk. The right-hander has won four of his past six outings. Kirk connected in the second for his second of the season, then went deep again with a two-out drive in the fifth, the third multi-homer game of his career.

Both came off of White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (3-2), who allowed season-highs of six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings and raised his ERA from 2.63 to 3.61.

Andrew Vaughn homered and had four hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who began a stretch without All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson. He is expected to miss at least three weeks after straining his right groin in Sunday’s win over the Cubs.

MARINERS 10, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE — George Kirby allowed four hits in six innings for his first big league win, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBIs to help Seattle to a 10-0 rout of Baltimore.

Kirby (1-1) struck out eight and walked one in his fifth major league start. The rookie right-hander also went six scoreless innings in his debut May 8 against Tampa Bay, but he settled for a no-decision.

Reliever Bryan Baker (1-3) got the first four outs as essentially an opener for the Orioles, but he allowed an RBI double to Julio Rodríguez in the first. Zac Lowther came on with two on and one out in the second after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game. He allowed six runs — five earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

Infielder Chris Owings pitched the ninth for the Orioles and allowed an RBI double by Trammell.

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3

CLEVELAND — Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs, sending Cleveland past Kansas City.

Hedges’ third-inning drive, which barely cleared the 19-foot wall in left, scored Ernie Clement and Oscar Mercado to extend Cleveland’s lead to 6-2. The Guardians put 11 men on base in the first three frames against Daniel Lynch (2-4).

Gonzalez, who is 9 for 21 through five games in the majors, tacked on a two-run double in the sixth off Dylan Coleman. Cleveland has won three of four, including the first two in its three-game set with AL-worst Kansas City.

Cal Quantrill (2-3) worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, to remain unbeaten in his career at Progressive Field and against the Royals. The right-hander struck out five without a walk in improving to 6-0 in Cleveland and 5-0 all-time against Kansas City.

—

