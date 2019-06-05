NEW YORK — Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been pulled from New York’s game against the San Francisco Giants hours after coming off the injured list.

New York did not immediately announce a reason for his departure at the start of the fifth inning. Canó was activated Wednesday after straining his left quadriceps May 22. He hit a pair of groundouts, including an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the third. He was replaced at second base by Adeiny Hechavarria.

Canó said before the game that he would be cautious to avoid re-injury, and his restraint may have cost New York in the third. Canó was slow coming up the line and was beaten to the bag by about a step.

Acquired last offseason from Seattle, Canó is hitting .238 with three homers and 14 RBIs for New York. He has been criticized for failing to hustle on a few groundball outs this season, then was injured running hard on a groundout two weeks ago.

Canó ran the bases and did other exercises Monday and Tuesday and was cleared after waking up feeling well Wednesday.

Outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

