“This is a high-leverage guy. We understand that he’s been going through some struggles lately, but this is going to be a refresh for him,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “He pitched really well against us this year, a guy that’s been used as a closer with different teams now, so I think it’s an upgrade for us. It’s a great acquisition by our front office, sending a message to us, the team, and to the whole Mets nation out there that we’re fighting for this and we’re upgrading our team.”