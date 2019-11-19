Céspedes broke an ankle in May while recovering from surgery on both heels. The injuries have sidelined Céspedes for most of the past two seasons.
The video showed the right-handed hitting Céspedes taking all-out cuts. Chavez captioned it “throwing BP to a prospect in recovery.”
Céspedes is entering the final season of a $110 million, four-year contract.
