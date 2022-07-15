Mets-Cubs game at Wrigley postponed by rain: DH on Saturday

CHICAGO — The second game of the New York Mets’ four-game series at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain.
Chicago has dropped seven in a row. Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA) is slated to start the doubleheader opener against his former team, and Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.43 ERA) is lined up for Game 2 for the Cubs.
There was no immediate word on New York’s starters. Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA) was scheduled to pitch on Friday, and Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.15 ERA) was Saturday’s starter.
___
