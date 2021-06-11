Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco had a PRP injection on his injured right hamstring after struggling to regain strength in the muscle. He’ll be shut down for a week, but acting general manager Zack Scott is still hopeful he can return some time in July. ... 2B Jeff McNeil (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment Sunday. ... INF Luis Guillorme (oblique) was activated from the IL and INF Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to Triple-A. Guillorme grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh. ... RHP Nick Tropeano was claimed off waivers from San Francisco and optioned to Triple-A. RHP Tommy Hunter (back) was transferred to the 60-day IL.