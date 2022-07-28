Mets' Drew Smith goes on IL with strained right lat muscle

NEW YORK — New York Mets reliever Drew Smith was put on the 15-day injured list Thursday because of a strained lat muscle in his right side.
A 28-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season with the Mets, Smith is 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 37 relief appearances.
Smith had a 1.99 ERA in 29 appearances through June 24 but has an 8.68 ERA since while allowing runs in six of eight games. He has given up four home runs in those eight games. raising his season total to eight in 41 innings.
