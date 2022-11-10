Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

LAS VEGAS — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who acquired him from Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor trade in January 2021. By exercising the option, the Mets made the contract worth $48.25 million for four seasons. Carrasco can become a free agent after next year’s World Series.