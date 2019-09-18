New York Mets (78-73, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (66-86, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.15 ERA) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (2-6, 7.03 ERA)

LINE: Mets -155; over/under is 13 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Marcus Stroman. Stroman threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Colorado.

The Rockies are 40-37 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Mets are 35-42 in road games. New York’s lineup has 223 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 48 homers. The Mets won the last meeting 6-1. Marcus Stroman recorded his ninth victory and Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Tim Melville registered his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 177 hits and is batting .321. Trevor Story is 9-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Alonso leads the Mets with 111 RBIs and is batting .264. Brandon Nimmo is 6-for-23 with a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

