Philadelphia Phillies (12-11, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (13-10, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.55 ERA, .91 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Mets: Jason Vargas (0-0, 9.58 ERA, 2.32 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will host division foe Philadelphia at Citi Field.

The Mets are 11-7 against opponents from the NL East. New York ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .262 batting average, Jeff McNeil leads the team with an average of .368.

The Phillies are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .329 is fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with an OBP of .392. The Mets won the last meeting 9-0. Zack Wheeler earned his second victory and Wheeler went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Zach Eflin registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 16 extra base hits and is batting .310. Michael Conforto is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Maikel Franco leads the Phillies with 11 extra base hits and is batting .275. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow soreness), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (oblique), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (illness), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (right elbow), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.