New York Mets (70-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (77-59, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (8-8, 2.66 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.46 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Washington.

The Nationals are 34-25 against teams from the NL East. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .337 is fifth in the majors. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .410.

The Mets have gone 33-31 against division opponents. The New York offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .325. The Mets won the last meeting 7-3. Noah Syndergaard notched his 10th victory and McNeil went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Joe Ross took his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 73 extra base hits and is batting .337. Juan Soto is 15-for-40 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 72 extra base hits and has 102 RBIs. Michael Conforto is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Mets: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Adam Eaton: (knee).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

