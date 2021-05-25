Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his second rehab outing with Class A St. Lucie after one inning because of soreness in his pitching elbow. Syndergaard is coming back from Tommy John surgery on March 26 last year. The team said he was removed from the game as a precaution. ... 3B J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) left his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and was headed back to New York for more treatment as the club determines the next step. ... RHP Taijuan Walker threw live batting practice to two hitters and manager Luis Rojas said it was “very encouraging.” Walker is scheduled to play catch Wednesday and throw a “touch and feel” on Thursday. Rojas said he doesn’t expect Walker to need a rehab start before returning to the rotation. He has been out since May 18 due to tightness in his right side. ... New York was awaiting MRI results on rookie CF Johneshwy Fargas, who sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder when he crashed into the outfield wall trying to make a catch Monday night. Fargas’ left arm was in a sling Tuesday afternoon. ... RHP Jordan Yamamoto was placed on the 10-Day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with right shoulder soreness. ... INF Jake Hager was claimed off waivers by Milwaukee.