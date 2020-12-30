Tarasco was born in Manhattan and is one of 139 players to play for the Yankees and Mets, but he’s best known in New York for a play in the 1996 AL Championship Series when he was with the Baltimore Orioles. Tarasco was chasing Derek Jeter’s long fly in right field when 12-year-old Jeffrey Maier reached over the wall and deflected the ball into the seats. Umpires ruled it a home run, and the Yankees went on to win the series.
Tarasco played in 60 games for the Mets in 2002, his final season as a big leaguer.
Tarasco has worked in the San Diego Padres farm system the past five years, including as a manager with Class A Lake Elsinore and a coordinator for outfield and baserunning. Prior to that, he was a minor league coach in the Washington Nationals organization for 10 seasons.
