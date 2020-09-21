The Mets are 11-15 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with an average of .328.
The Rays are 18-10 in road games. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with an OBP of .366.
TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 65 hits and has 31 RBIs.
Lowe leads the Rays with 33 RBIs and is batting .272.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
