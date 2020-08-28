The Mets are 6-8 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Robinson Cano leads the team with an average of .382.
The Yankees are 6-7 in road games. New York has slugged .462, good for second in the majors. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .738 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with six home runs and has 22 RBIs.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 11 home runs and has 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Andres Gimenez: (undisclosed), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Luis Avilan: (shoulder), Aaron Judge: (right calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
