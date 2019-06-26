New York Mets (37-43, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-38, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (3-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-2, 5.54 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 18-17 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .395.

The Mets are 19-17 against the rest of their division. New York’s lineup has 115 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 27 homers. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-5. Jake Arrieta earned his seventh victory and Maikel Franco went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Wilmer Font took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 8-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Alonso leads the Mets with 46 extra base hits and is batting .279. Michael Conforto is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 3-7, .291 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

