The Mets have gone 8-10 away from home. New York ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Robinson Cano leads the team with an average of .375.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alberto leads the Orioles with 45 hits and has 14 RBIs.
Michael Conforto leads the Mets with 39 hits and is batting .317.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hip), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
