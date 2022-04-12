Mets lose another starter, Walker on 10-day IL with bursitis

Walker was 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets, and was picked for the NL All-Star team.

Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30 pitches.

PHILADELPHIA — New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team’s rotation.

The Mets already were missing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. He was sidelined before opening day because of inflammation around his shoulder blade, a problem that could keep him from pitching in the majors until June.