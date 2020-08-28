The Mets and Marlins jointly walked off the diamond at Citi Field on Thursday, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate. It was one of seven games postponed by protesting players Thursday in response to the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin last weekend.
The Mets also announced that Thursday’s makeup game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field will be played at 4:10 p.m.
