But McNeil was in obvious pain as he covered his eyes with both hands and yelled before flinging his glove off. He briefly tried getting up but only made it a few steps with a trainer and manager Luis Rojas before sitting back down.
McNeil was able to walk to a cart on the warning track before being driven off the field.
The Mets said in the fourth inning McNeil was still being evaluated and an update would be provided after the game.
McNeil, who has started at third base and left field this season, is batting .293 with seven RBIs in 16 games. He made the All-Star team last season and is a career .319 hitter in 212 games.
Billy Hamilton pinch-hit for McNeil in the bottom half of the inning.
