Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, left, watches as New York Mets Jeff McNeil reacts after he was hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. McNeil left the game after the incident. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Mets star Jeff McNeil had surgery on his broken right wrist a week after his first All-Star season was cut short by the injury.

The operation to repair McNeil’s right distal ulnar fracture was performed by Dr. David Helfet at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Wednesday.

McNeil was hit by a pitch last Thursday, the same day New York was eliminated from postseason contention.

The 27-year-old infielder and outfielder batted .318 with 23 home runs, 75 RBIs and a .916 OPS. He finished fourth in the NL in batting average after competing for the crown for much of the season.

