Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Tyler Megill will be out until at least mid-August, with the team moving him to the 60-day injured list on Monday.
Earlier in the season, Megill missed four weeks with right biceps tendinitis and returned June 10. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts this year.
New York made the 40-man roster move to open a spot for infielder Kramer Robertson, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. New York also activated right-hander Colin Holderman from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.
Robertson, 27, made his major league debut with St. Louis on May 10 and was 0 for 1 in two games. He was claimed by Atlanta off waivers on June 5. He has hit .242 with six homers, 23 RBIs and 16 steals this season for Triple-A Memphis and Gwinnett of the International League.
