New York entered Friday barely hanging on in the playoff race, 2 1/2 games behind Miami for second place in the NL East and 2 1/2 games behind San Francisco for the final wild-card spot.
The Mets did not immediately announce their starters for the twinbill, though Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.14 ERA) was already set to go Saturday for his last outing of the regular season. Rick Porcello (1-6, 5.46), whose only victory of the season came at Washington on Aug. 5, was scheduled to pitch Friday and could be bumped back a day.
Washington, which was eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday, will play its fourth doubleheader in a nine-day span.
The Nationals will push back three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (4-4, 3.67) a day to make his final start of the season. With a victory, Scherzer would record an 11th consecutive winning season, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in the majors.
Right-hander Aníbal Sánchez (3-5, 6.80), who’s 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his last three home starts, will get the nod in the other game for Washington.
