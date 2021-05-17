Braves LHP Tucker Davidson will make his 2021 debut Tuesday night after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Davidson allowed seven runs, two earned, in only 1 2/3 innings against Boston in his only 2020 game in the majors. He was 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two games with Gwinnett this season. Davidson’s start gives other starters, including Charlie Morton, an extra day of rest. Mets manager Luis Rojas said he would wait until after Monday night’s game to announce Tuesday’s starter.