Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal subject to a successful physical, according to published reports.
Rob Martin, the pitcher’s agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Matz, a 30-year-old left-hander who is from Long Island, pitched for the Mets from 2015-20 and was traded to Toronto last January. He went a career-best 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays, then became a free agent.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports