Mets-Pirates rained out, split doubleheader for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain.
There was no immediate word on how the pitching matchups will be affected. Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA) was scheduled to face Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43) on Monday.
New York ace Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Pittsburgh’s Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.12).
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports