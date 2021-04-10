The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.
Davis hit .288 with 28 homers and an .853 OPS in 196 games over the previous two seasons.
Infielder José Peraza was selected to the big league roster and active for Saturday’s game. Right-hander Franklyn Kilome was designated for assignment.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.