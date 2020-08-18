New York called up Oswalt, a right-hander, from its alternate training site to start against the Miami Marlins less than three hours before the scheduled first pitch.
Peterson is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts and eight walks in 21 2/3 innings over four starts. In his last start, against the Nationals on Thursday, he gave up no earned runs in five innings while striking out three and walking two.
The Mets also recalled right-handed pitcher Drew Smith from their alternate training site and optioned righty Franklyn Kilome.
They already are without Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) and Marcus Stroman (opted out of the season).
