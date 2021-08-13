New York acquired Báez right before the July 30 trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs along with pitcher Trevor Williams for 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Since joining the Mets, the two-time All-Star is hitting .171 (6 for 35) with two homers and three RBIs in 10 games. He has played nine games at shortstop while Francisco Lindor recovers from a strained right oblique.
Overall, he is hitting .241 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs this year.
To replace Báez, infielder Travis Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Blankenhorn is 3 for 15 in 15 games for the Mets this year.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports