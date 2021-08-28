Koosman gave up six runs against the Atlanta Braves in his lone NL Championship Series start before winning both World Series turns against the Baltimore Orioles. After evening the series by tossing 8 2/3 innings in Game 2, the left-hander threw a five-hitter in the Game 5 clincher to cap the miraculous worst-to-first climb for the Mets, who never lost fewer than 89 games in their first seven seasons.