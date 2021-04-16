The Mets are old hands at postponements. Their finale of the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday was rained out, the team’s third washout in five days.
Adding the season-opening three-game series at Washington that was put off because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals, the Mets have played a major league-low eight games.
Two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom had been set to pitch for the Mets. He was also supposed to start on Thursday. The Rockies had been scheduled to start Chi Chi Gonzalez in his second start this season.
