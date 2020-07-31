“It was a little bit surprising, just kind of how the outing went,” Diaz said through a translator before Friday night’s game at the Atlanta Braves. “It had been five days since I last threw, so I felt like I didn’t have my mechanics in order.”

Diaz said he was “trying to overpower my pitches too much.”

AD

Diaz said he told Rojas he would like to be used more frequently — no matter when he enters the game.

AD

“I’m open to pitching whenever,” Diaz said. “That doesn’t matter to me. It’s just one of those things where I would like to pitch more frequently, as opposed to having those long layoffs.”

Rojas said he had “a healthy conversation” with Diaz about the goal “to get him back on track when we get the chance.”

Rojas said “the stuff is there, obviously,” but he was worried about the emotions and lack of control Diaz showed against the Red Sox.

“We didn’t talk about a specific role moving forward but we talked about looking forward to getting him back in there as soon as we can,” Rojas said.

AD

The Mets’ ninth-inning options also include Seth Lugo, Jeruys Familia and Dellin Betances.

“Diaz is part of the depth that we have for pitchers that have experience closing games,” Rojas said. “For us, we always talk about how much of a luxury that is.”

Diaz has one save in two chances this season after losing the closer’s role in 2019, when he had a 5.59 ERA. He had 57 saves and a 1.93 ERA with Seattle in 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports