The elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and a negative result was received Friday night, the Mets said in a statement.
After learning of the Jazz situation Wednesday night, the Mets advised Mitchell Sr. not to report to the team facility Thursday morning. After finding out Thursday that Mitchell Jr. tested positive, the Mets’ medical staff recommended his father be tested as a precaution.
Major League Baseball canceled the rest of the spring training schedule Thursday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and postponed opening day by at least two weeks to no sooner than April 9.
MLB decided Friday to suspend spring training camps as well, and players were told they could remain at camp, report to their team’s home city or go to their own home.
The Mets planned to make general manager Brodie Van Wagenen available to reporters on a conference call Saturday.
