Rojas made a series of questionable in-game decisions down the stretch, and the collapse was complete when the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention Sept. 25 with more than a week remaining. They limped to the finish line of their fourth losing season in five years, and 10th in the last 13. New York has made the playoffs twice in the past 15 seasons, advancing only in 2015 on the way to a World Series appearance.