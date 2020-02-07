NEW YORK — Brian Schneider was shifted to major league quality control coach by the New York Mets, filling the opening created when Luis Rojas replaced Carlos Beltrán as manager.

The 43-year-old was Miami’s catching coach for the past four seasons and had been hired by the Mets as manager of Triple-A Syracuse. He was a catcher in the big leagues for 13 years, including two with the Mets.