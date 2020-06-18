He hit .414 with 14 runs and 16 RBIs and had a 14-game hitting streak in a season shortened to 15 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Suozzi was an economics major at B.C. and received a degree last month. He was bypassed in last week’s amateur draft, and he got the maximum bonus allowed this year for a non-drafted player residing in the U.S., Canada or Puerto Rico.
Thomas Suozzi was elected to congress in November 2016. He is a former Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove.
