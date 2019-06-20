New York Mets (35-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-33, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Walker Lockett (0-0, 0.00 ERA, BOTTOM LINE: Michael Conforto is riding a 10-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Chicago.

The Cubs are 25-12 in home games. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for third in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .390.

The Mets are 15-25 on the road. New York is slugging .427 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .617. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 82 hits and is batting .283. Bryant has 11 hits and is batting .379 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Alonso leads the Mets with 24 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Todd Frazier is 8-for-33 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: day-to-day (foot), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

