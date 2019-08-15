New York Mets (61-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-50, first in the NL East)

7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-11, 3.20 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (7-7, 3.35 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 32-20 against teams from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .308.

The Mets are 29-27 in division games. New York has hit 176 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 38, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .563. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 18-for-45 with a double, eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Alonso leads the Mets with 38 home runs and has 85 RBIs. Michael Conforto is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Austin Riley: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Rhame: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 60-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.