Blevins pitched for the Mets from 2015-18, going 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA and four saves in 218 relief appearances and one start. He spent 2019 with Atlanta for his 13th big league season, then agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in January. He did not get put on the big league roster during the shortened season.
