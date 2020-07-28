BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the New York Mets on Tuesday.
The Red Sox went 38-43 in home games in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits per game last season while batting .269 as a team.
The Mets went 38-43 away from home in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 242 home runs as a team.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Eduardo Nunez: (lower body), Jed Lowrie: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
