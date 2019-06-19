New York Mets (35-38, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-31, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (5-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (7-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jacob deGrom. deGrom pitched 8 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Braves are 13-10 against opponents from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Mets are 19-14 against the rest of their division. New York has a collective .252 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .333. The Mets won the last meeting 10-2. Jacob deGrom earned his fourth victory and Pete Alonso went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Julio Teheran registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 90 hits and has 53 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-42 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Alonso leads the Mets with 42 extra base hits and has 57 RBIs. McNeil is 12-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .317 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.06 ERA

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: day-to-day (head), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: day-to-day (foot), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

