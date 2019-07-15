New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue, which could complicate efforts by the out-of-contention team to trade the right-hander before the July 31 deadline.

New York made the move retroactive to Friday, and Wheeler will be eligible to be activated July 22.

Wheeler last started July 7 and the Mets said Monday the injury was discovered following the All-Star break. Steven Matz will replace Wheeler for Tuesday’s series opener at Minnesota.

Wheeler is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 34 in 119 innings. The 29-year-old, 39-36 in five big league seasons, is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

New York (42-51) won two of three at Miami last weekend in a matchup of the teams with the two poorest records in the National League.

